MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I

Janat picked up the wickets of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed in the final over of Bangladesh’s innings.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 21:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Karim Janat in action.
FILE PHOTO: Karim Janat in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karim Janat in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat became only the second cricketer from his country to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Janat picked up the wickets of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed in the final over of Bangladesh’s innings. However, the host managed to pull off a thrilling two-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh needed six runs to win off the last over while chasing Afghanistan’s 155-run target. Miraz brought the equation down to two to win off five balls as he smashed a four through covers off the first ball of the final over.

Janat then hit back with three wickets in three balls to give Afghanistan hope. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Miraz, who pulled it straight to Mohammad Nabi at midwicket. He bowled the next delivery short and wide outside off and Taskin managed to edge it behind to the wicketkeeper while trying to slash it hard. Nasum then got a top edge on a pull shot which was pouched safely by Fareed Khan at deep third-man.

With two needed off two balls, Shoriful Islam dashed Janat’s hopes of pulling off a miraculous win by cutting the ball behind point for a boundary as Bangladesh clinched a thrilling two-wicket win.

Janat ended with figures of three for 15 in 1.5 overs.

Rashid Khan, the current captain of the Afghanistan T20I team, was the first player from his country to take a hat-trick in the shortest format at the international level. Rashid hat picked four wickets in four balls against Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun in 2019.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh /

Karim Janat /

Mehidy Hasan /

Taskin Ahmed /

Shoriful Islam /

Mohammad Nabi /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 400/4 (142); Kohli nears hundred; India’s lead crosses 250
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, the lady ‘Federer’ from Tunisia battling her way into tennis history
    AFP
  4. IPL: Justin Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz wins first set vs Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: All records broken by Jaiswal and Team India during first Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa 2023-24 tour: Schedule, fixtures announced
    Team Sportstar
  4. From Hong Kong with spin: Jhathavedh Subramanyan, TNPL’s latest success story
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 400/4 (142); Kohli nears hundred; India’s lead crosses 250
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 400/4 (142); Kohli nears hundred; India’s lead crosses 250
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, the lady ‘Federer’ from Tunisia battling her way into tennis history
    AFP
  4. IPL: Justin Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants
    PTI
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz wins first set vs Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment