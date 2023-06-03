Karnataka beats Namibia by nine wickets in first One-Day

Published : Jun 03, 2023 16:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

A solid all-round performance helped Karnataka beat Namibia by nine wickets in the first One-Day match of the five-match series played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek in Namibia on Friday.

Captain Ravikumar Samarth starred with the bat as he finished the game unbeaten on 78 off 100 balls and also picked a wicket. He was adjudged player of the match.

Winning the toss, Karnataka opted to field first. Vidwath Kaverappa dismissed opening batter Nikolaas Davin in the fifth over and the wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals from there.

Batting at number five, Jan Frylinck scored 57 runs off 61 balls to get Namibian total past the 150-run mark. Home team captain Gerhard Erasmus scored 34 and Shaun Fouche made 24.

Kaverappa finished with figures of 4/16 in 8.1 overs while spinner Rishi Bopanna got 3/34 in his nine overs as Namibia got bowled for 171 in 41.1 overs.

In reply, opener LR Chethan gave a strong start to Karnataka with his run-a-ball 37 including four sixes and three fours. After Chethan got out in the 11th over, Samarth and Nikin Jose (56 off 77 balls) stitched an unbeaten 111-run partnership to finish the game in the 36th over.