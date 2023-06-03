Magazine

Karnataka beats Namibia by nine wickets in first One-Day

Vidwath Kaverappa took 4/16 as Namibia got bowled out for 171 before Ravikumar Samarth scored 78 not out to help Karnataka chase the target with nine wickets in hand.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 16:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: R Samarth of Karnataka in action.
FILE PHOTO: R Samarth of Karnataka in action. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: R Samarth of Karnataka in action. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/The Hindu

A solid all-round performance helped Karnataka beat Namibia by nine wickets in the first One-Day match of the five-match series played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek in Namibia on Friday.  

Captain Ravikumar Samarth starred with the bat as he finished the game unbeaten on 78 off 100 balls and also picked a wicket. He was adjudged player of the match.  

Winning the toss, Karnataka opted to field first. Vidwath Kaverappa dismissed opening batter Nikolaas Davin in the fifth over and the wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals from there.  

Batting at number five, Jan Frylinck scored 57 runs off 61 balls to get Namibian total past the 150-run mark. Home team captain Gerhard Erasmus scored 34 and Shaun Fouche made 24.  

Kaverappa finished with figures of 4/16 in 8.1 overs while spinner Rishi Bopanna got 3/34 in his nine overs as Namibia got bowled for 171 in 41.1 overs.  

In reply, opener LR Chethan gave a strong start to Karnataka with his run-a-ball 37 including four sixes and three fours. After Chethan got out in the 11th over, Samarth and Nikin Jose (56 off 77 balls) stitched an unbeaten 111-run partnership to finish the game in the 36th over.  

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
