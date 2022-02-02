K. L. Rahul moves a place up to fourth in ICC T20 rankings

India opener K. L. Rahul moved up to fourth while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remained 10th and 11th, respectively, in the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters.

Among bowlers, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best-placed Indian at 20th, having dropped a run while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah fell two places to 26th.

No Indian featured in the all-rounder’s list. India, though, hasn’t feature in T20 Internationals in recent weeks.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Jason Holder achieved career-best rankings among bowlers after helping the West Indies to a 17-run victory in the fifth T20I against England in Bridgetown. In the latest weekly update to the men’s rankings, which considers performances in the last three matches of the series, Hosein moved up 15 places to the 18th position after a haul of four for 30 that helped him finish with six wickets in three matches.

All-rounder and former captain Holder, who performed the unique feat of grabbing four wickets in four balls to finish with match figures of five for 27 and a tally of nine wickets in those three matches, has advanced three places to 23rd with a massive gain of 20 rating points. Sheldon Cottrell (up 10 places to 31st) is another West Indies bowler to move up in the update while England spinner Moeen Ali (up three places to 32nd) and Liam Livingston (up 33 places to 68th) have also advanced.

In the ranking for batters, Nicholas Pooran is up eight places to 18th after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a knock of 70, while Brandon King (up 25 places to 58th) and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (up 15 places to 60th) have also advanced.

Moeen Ali moved up 30 places to 67th. He leapfrogged Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga to third place among all-rounders.