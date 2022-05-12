Kolkata Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi team in UAE's new T20 league

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday acquired a franchise in UAE’s upcoming T20 cricket league.

The Knight Riders Group has acquired the rights to run and set-up the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the six-team tournament. The flagship tournament expects to host top players from all leading cricket playing nations.

READ: India's Adani Group acquires team in UAE's upcoming T20 league

This will be the fourth franchise owned by the group, having established the successful Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015. It has also acquired a team in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA where it will set up the Los Angeles franchise.

Speaking about its franchise acquisition, owner Shah Rukh Khan said: “For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are excited about becoming part of UAE’s T20 League, which no doubt will become hugely successful”.