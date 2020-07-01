Cricket Cricket Sangakkara asked to give statement in Lanka's 2011 WC probe: Reports According to a media report, Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the special investigating unit on Thursday. PTI Colombo 01 July, 2020 17:53 IST File photo of Kumar Sangakkara who led Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup. - AP Photo PTI Colombo 01 July, 2020 17:53 IST Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, local media reported here.Sri Lanka’s sports ministry last month ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the national cricket team’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by “certain parties”. Sangakkara was captain of the Sri Lankan team at that time. Sri Lanka police questions De Silva over 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation According to local newspaper Daily Mirror, which quoted SSP W A J H Fonseka, a Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports has asked Sangakkara to record his statement.Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the unit on Thursday at 9 am, according to the report.The special unit also recorded statements from Sri Lanka batting legend Aravinda De Silva, who was chairman of the selection committee at that time, and the opening batsman of that match Upul Tharanga.On June 24, the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage, who said that his early assertion was actually a suspicion which he wants thoroughly probed. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos