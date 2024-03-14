MagazineBuy Print

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne injured in road accident, hospitalised

Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka in 2022 before announcing his retirement the following year.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 16:51 IST , COLOMBO

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds.
FILE PHOTO: Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne sustained minor injuries after a road accident, leading to his hospitalisation in Thrippane, Anuradapura, local media reported on Thursday.

According to a report in Ada Derana, the 34-year-old Thirimanne was admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital “with minor injuries sustained in the accident”.

Anuradapura is a major city, located about 205 kms from national capital Colombo.

“Police mentioned that the car in which Thirimanne was travelling had collided with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction at around 07.45 a.m. this morning,” it stated.

“Three other individuals travelling in the car, the driver of the lorry and another person have been injured and hospitalised.”

Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2,088 runs, including three hundreds.

He played 127 ODIs for the island nation, scoring 3,164 runs in all. He also played 26 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka.

Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka in 2022 before announcing his retirement the following year.

