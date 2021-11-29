Lance Klusener not to renew contract with Afghanistan cricket team

Lance Klusener will not seek an extension as the head coach of Afghanistan after his tenure ends on December 31.

The former South Africa international, who has been the head coach of the Afghanistan side since 2019, issued a statement on Monday, saying that he is moving on from his job with Afghanistan.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me," Klusener said. "As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings," the seasoned coach added.

Afghanistan featured in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates recently, under Klusener's coaching.