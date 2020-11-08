Cricket

Lanka Premier League schedule: Full LPL 2020 time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue

LPL 2020 schedule: Here is the complete match list of the Lanka Premier League, which will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 08 November, 2020 17:24 IST
LPL T20 2020

The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 26 to December 16.   -  Twitter/@LPLt20official

The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 26 to December 16 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm.

READ | Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller pull out of LPL

The matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8.00 pm.

There will be double-headers every day till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final is to be played on December 16.

ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers
 

DATEMATCHTIME (IST)VENUE
November 26Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers7:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
November 27Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
November 28Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Lions3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
November 28Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
November 30Dambulla Lions vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
November 30Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 1Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Lions3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 1Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 3Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 3Dambulla Lions vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 4Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 5Dambulla Lions vs Galle Gladiators3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 5Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 7Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 7Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Lions8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 9Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 9Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Lions8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 10Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings3:30 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 10Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 11Dambulla Lions vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 13Semifinal 18:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 14Semifinal 28:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota
December 16FINAL8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota

