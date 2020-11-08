Lanka Premier League schedule: Full LPL 2020 time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue

The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 26 to December 16 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.



Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm.

READ | Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller pull out of LPL

The matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8.00 pm.

There will be double-headers every day till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final is to be played on December 16.



ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers

