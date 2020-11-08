Cricket Cricket Lanka Premier League schedule: Full LPL 2020 time table, fixtures, match timings in IST, venue LPL 2020 schedule: Here is the complete match list of the Lanka Premier League, which will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 November, 2020 17:24 IST The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 26 to December 16. - Twitter/@LPLt20official Team Sportstar Kolkata 08 November, 2020 17:24 IST The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 26 to December 16 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.Colombo Kings will take on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at 7.30 pm after the opening ceremony which is scheduled to be held from 3.30 pm. READ | Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, David Miller pull out of LPL The matches to be played on November 27 and December 4 will start at 8.00 pm.There will be double-headers every day till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final is to be played on December 16.ALSO READ | Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers DATEMATCHTIME (IST)VENUENovember 26Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers7:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaNovember 27Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaNovember 28Kandy Tuskers vs Dambulla Lions3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaNovember 28Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaNovember 30Dambulla Lions vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaNovember 30Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 1Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Lions3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 1Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 3Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 3Dambulla Lions vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 4Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 5Dambulla Lions vs Galle Gladiators3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 5Kandy Tuskers vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 7Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 7Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Lions8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 9Kandy Tuskers vs Jaffna Stallions3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 9Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Lions8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 10Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings3:30 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 10Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 11Dambulla Lions vs Colombo Kings8:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 13Semifinal 18:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 14Semifinal 28:00 PMMRICS, HambantotaDecember 16FINAL8:00 PMMRICS, Hambantota Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos