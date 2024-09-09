MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL: How many times has Sri Lanka won in away Tests?

Sri Lanka’s eight wicket win over England in the third Test was its 32nd away win.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 21:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining against England on Monday.
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining against England on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining against England on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka thumped England in the third Test match played at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday and recorded its fourth win over the latter in the longer format.

This was the 32nd win overall for Sri Lanka in an away Test.

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in Tests.

List of away Test wins by Sri Lanka

Opponent Margin Venue Year
New Zealand by 241 runs Napier 1995
Pakistan by 42 runs Faisalabad 1995
Pakistan by 144 runs Sialkot 1995
England by 10 wickets The Oval 1998
Zimbabwe by six wickets Harare 1999
Pakistan by two wickets Rawalpindi 2000
Pakistan by 57 runs Peshawar 2000
Pakistan by eight wickets Lahore 2002
Zimbabwe by innings & 240 runs Harare 2004
Zimbabwe by innings & 254 runs Bulawayo 2004
Pakistan by 201 runs Faisalabad 2004
Bangladesh by eight wickets Chattogram 2006
Bangladesh by 10 wickets Bogra 2006
England by 135 runs Nottingham 2006
New Zealand by 217 runs Wellington 2006
West Indies by 121 runs Providence 2008
Bangladesh by 107 runs Mirpur 2008
Bangladesh by 465 runs Chattogram 2009
South Africa by 208 runs Durban 2011
Bangladesh by innings & 248 runs Mirpur 2014
England by 100 runs Leeds 2014
Zimbabwe by 225 runs Harare 2016
Zimbabwe by 257 runs Harare 2016
Bangladesh by 215 runs Mirpur 2018
West Indies by four wickets Bridgetown 2018
South Africa by one wicket Durban 2019
South Africa by eight wickets Gqeberha 2019
Zimbabwe by 10 wickets Harare 2020
Bangladesh by 10 wickets Mirpur 2022
Bangladesh by 328 runs Sylhet 2024
Bangladesh by 192 runs Chattogram 2024
England by eight wickets The Oval 2024

