ENG vs SL: How many times has Sri Lanka won in away Tests?

Sri Lanka thumped England in the third Test match played at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday and recorded its fourth win over the latter in the longer format.
This was the 32nd win overall for Sri Lanka in an away Test.
Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in Tests.
List of away Test wins by Sri Lanka
|Opponent
|Margin
|Venue
|Year
|New Zealand
|by 241 runs
|Napier
|1995
|Pakistan
|by 42 runs
|Faisalabad
|1995
|Pakistan
|by 144 runs
|Sialkot
|1995
|England
|by 10 wickets
|The Oval
|1998
|Zimbabwe
|by six wickets
|Harare
|1999
|Pakistan
|by two wickets
|Rawalpindi
|2000
|Pakistan
|by 57 runs
|Peshawar
|2000
|Pakistan
|by eight wickets
|Lahore
|2002
|Zimbabwe
|by innings & 240 runs
|Harare
|2004
|Zimbabwe
|by innings & 254 runs
|Bulawayo
|2004
|Pakistan
|by 201 runs
|Faisalabad
|2004
|Bangladesh
|by eight wickets
|Chattogram
|2006
|Bangladesh
|by 10 wickets
|Bogra
|2006
|England
|by 135 runs
|Nottingham
|2006
|New Zealand
|by 217 runs
|Wellington
|2006
|West Indies
|by 121 runs
|Providence
|2008
|Bangladesh
|by 107 runs
|Mirpur
|2008
|Bangladesh
|by 465 runs
|Chattogram
|2009
|South Africa
|by 208 runs
|Durban
|2011
|Bangladesh
|by innings & 248 runs
|Mirpur
|2014
|England
|by 100 runs
|Leeds
|2014
|Zimbabwe
|by 225 runs
|Harare
|2016
|Zimbabwe
|by 257 runs
|Harare
|2016
|Bangladesh
|by 215 runs
|Mirpur
|2018
|West Indies
|by four wickets
|Bridgetown
|2018
|South Africa
|by one wicket
|Durban
|2019
|South Africa
|by eight wickets
|Gqeberha
|2019
|Zimbabwe
|by 10 wickets
|Harare
|2020
|Bangladesh
|by 10 wickets
|Mirpur
|2022
|Bangladesh
|by 328 runs
|Sylhet
|2024
|Bangladesh
|by 192 runs
|Chattogram
|2024
|England
|by eight wickets
|The Oval
|2024
