ENG vs SL: How many times has Sri Lanka won in away Tests?

Sri Lanka thumped England in the third Test match played at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday and recorded its fourth win over the latter in the longer format.

This was the 32nd win overall for Sri Lanka in an away Test.

Sri Lanka chased a target of 219 with eight wickets remaining, courtesy of a 124-ball 127 by Pathum Nissanka, also recording the highest successful chase by an Asian team in England in Tests.

List of away Test wins by Sri Lanka

Opponent Margin Venue Year New Zealand by 241 runs Napier 1995 Pakistan by 42 runs Faisalabad 1995 Pakistan by 144 runs Sialkot 1995 England by 10 wickets The Oval 1998 Zimbabwe by six wickets Harare 1999 Pakistan by two wickets Rawalpindi 2000 Pakistan by 57 runs Peshawar 2000 Pakistan by eight wickets Lahore 2002 Zimbabwe by innings & 240 runs Harare 2004 Zimbabwe by innings & 254 runs Bulawayo 2004 Pakistan by 201 runs Faisalabad 2004 Bangladesh by eight wickets Chattogram 2006 Bangladesh by 10 wickets Bogra 2006 England by 135 runs Nottingham 2006 New Zealand by 217 runs Wellington 2006 West Indies by 121 runs Providence 2008 Bangladesh by 107 runs Mirpur 2008 Bangladesh by 465 runs Chattogram 2009 South Africa by 208 runs Durban 2011 Bangladesh by innings & 248 runs Mirpur 2014 England by 100 runs Leeds 2014 Zimbabwe by 225 runs Harare 2016 Zimbabwe by 257 runs Harare 2016 Bangladesh by 215 runs Mirpur 2018 West Indies by four wickets Bridgetown 2018 South Africa by one wicket Durban 2019 South Africa by eight wickets Gqeberha 2019 Zimbabwe by 10 wickets Harare 2020 Bangladesh by 10 wickets Mirpur 2022 Bangladesh by 328 runs Sylhet 2024 Bangladesh by 192 runs Chattogram 2024 England by eight wickets The Oval 2024