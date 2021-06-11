Live Cricket Score: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Updates: ENG nine down with Lawrence nearing hundred

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Day 1 Report

England batsmen Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence scored battling half-centuries as the host recovered from a mid-innings wobble to reach 258-7 against New Zealand on the opening day of the second and final Test on Thursday.

Burns fought hard even as wickets fell around him and looked set to reach his fourth Test century in front of a boisterous Edgbaston crowd of around 17,000 fans before falling for 81, caught by stand-in skipper Tom Latham off Trent Boult.

Boult (2-60) removed James Bracey with the first ball of his next over to leave England in trouble at 175-6 after it had won the toss and made a solid start with the bat.

TOSS: Joe Root has won the toss and England will bat first.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson