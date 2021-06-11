Cricket Live Cricket Score: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Updates: ENG nine down with Lawrence nearing hundred England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Follow Sportstar for all the updates between NZ and ENG Test from Edgbaston. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 June, 2021 15:58 IST Mark Wood of England hits a boundary during day two of the second Test Match at Edgbaston on June 11, 2021 in Birmingham, England. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 June, 2021 15:58 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 2 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. Day 1 Report England batsmen Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence scored battling half-centuries as the host recovered from a mid-innings wobble to reach 258-7 against New Zealand on the opening day of the second and final Test on Thursday. Dravid: As India 'A' coach, made sure every player on tour got a game Burns fought hard even as wickets fell around him and looked set to reach his fourth Test century in front of a boisterous Edgbaston crowd of around 17,000 fans before falling for 81, caught by stand-in skipper Tom Latham off Trent Boult.Boult (2-60) removed James Bracey with the first ball of his next over to leave England in trouble at 175-6 after it had won the toss and made a solid start with the bat. PSL: Rashid takes five to power Qalandars to the top of table TOSS: Joe Root has won the toss and England will bat first.Teams:New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent BoultEngland (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James AndersonWhere and when can you watch New Zealand vs England LIVE?New Zealand vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.