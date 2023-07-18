MLC 2023: Los Angeles Knight Riders squad, best playing XI, team composition

Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders has a star-studded roster with a host of international stars and promising domestic talent. This blend ensures the team won’t be solely dependent on its overseas players and also lends it balance.

Led by Sunil Narine, Knight Riders boast of all-rounder Andre Russell and power-hitters Jason Roy, Martin Guptill and Rilee Rossouw who make the batting unit look very threatening.

Add to that the fiery pace of Lockie Ferguson and the wily leg-spin of Adam Zampa and you have a near perfect T20 team. What also goes in Los Angeles’ favour is that their domestic players are experienced too.

Pacer Ali Khan has played T20 cricket across the globe and proven his mettle, wicketkeeper Jaskaran Malhotra is an integral part of the USA national team and former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand is an experienced campaigner.

LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS BEST PLAYING XI Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa.