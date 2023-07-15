MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLC 2023: MI New York squad, team composition, best playing XI

MI New York: The team boasts of a star-studded overseas players line-up, which includes captain Pollard, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, amongst others.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 01:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: MI New York skipper Kieron Pollard.
FILE PHOTO: MI New York skipper Kieron Pollard. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: MI New York skipper Kieron Pollard. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

MI New York has an 18-member strong roster for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). The Kieron Pollard-led side opens its campaign against San Francisco Unicorns on Saturday.

The team boasts of a star-studded overseas players line-up, which includes captain Pollard, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, amongst others.

While the squad may seem a little light on batters, it has a lethal pace duo comprising Boult and Kagiso Rabada and spin wizard Rashid. The side will hope Pooran and David can provide the finishing touches with their big-hitting towards the end of the innings.

MI New York will rely on domestic players to do the heavylifting in the batting department, especially early on in the innings. It has in its ranks the homegrown talent of Steven Taylor, who is a regular member of the USA national team and is a destructive batter with a T20I strike rate of 144.89.

MI NEW YORK BEST PLAYING XI
Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Sarbjeet Ladda.
MI NEW YORK SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Saideep Ganesh (domestic player), Shayan Jahangir (domestic player), Monank Patel (domestic player), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies).
BATTERS
Steven Taylor (domestic player).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hammad Azam (domestic player), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Tim David (Australia), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), David Wiese (Namibia).
BOWLERS
Ehsan Adil (domestic player), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Nosthush Kenjige (domestic player), Sarbjeet Ladda (domestic player), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Jessy Singh (domestic player).
Total players: 18
International players: 9

Related stories

Related Topics

MI New York /

Major League Cricket /

MLC 2023 /

Kieron Pollard /

Rashid Khan /

Tim David /

Nicholas Pooran /

Trent Boult /

Kagiso Rabada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: West Indies 101/7 (44); Siraj removes da Silva; Ashwin picks up four
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: MI New York squad, team composition, best playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up blockbuster final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Vondrousova final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: MI New York squad, team composition, best playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: When and where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket match live in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Karim Janat becomes second Afghanistan player to take hat-trick during BAN vs AFG 1st T20I
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: West Indies 101/7 (44); Siraj removes da Silva; Ashwin picks up four
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: MI New York squad, team composition, best playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up blockbuster final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Vondrousova final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment