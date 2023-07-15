MLC 2023: MI New York squad, team composition, best playing XI

MI New York has an 18-member strong roster for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). The Kieron Pollard-led side opens its campaign against San Francisco Unicorns on Saturday.

The team boasts of a star-studded overseas players line-up, which includes captain Pollard, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, amongst others.

While the squad may seem a little light on batters, it has a lethal pace duo comprising Boult and Kagiso Rabada and spin wizard Rashid. The side will hope Pooran and David can provide the finishing touches with their big-hitting towards the end of the innings.

MI New York will rely on domestic players to do the heavylifting in the batting department, especially early on in the innings. It has in its ranks the homegrown talent of Steven Taylor, who is a regular member of the USA national team and is a destructive batter with a T20I strike rate of 144.89.

MI NEW YORK BEST PLAYING XI Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Hammad Azam, Shayan Jahangir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Sarbjeet Ladda.