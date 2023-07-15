MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition

Seattle Orcas: The team will be captained by South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell. The squad has a host of domestic all-rounders and some international stars such as Sikandar Raza and Mitchell Marsh.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 02:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa international Wayne Parnell will skipper Seattle Orcas in MLC 2023.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa international Wayne Parnell will skipper Seattle Orcas in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa international Wayne Parnell will skipper Seattle Orcas in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Seattle Orcas will open its Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 campaign against Washington Freedom on Saturday.

The team will be captained by South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell. The squad has a host of domestic all-rounders and some international stars such as Sikandar Raza and Mitchell Marsh.

The batting unit will revolve around opener Quinton de Kock and Shimron Hetmyer, who can give the innings the perfect finishing flourish. However, there aren’t too many options in the pace bowling department, which will be a cause for concern for Orcas.

This could leave all-rounders Marsh and Raza with stretched workloads as the team will rely heavily on their skills with both bat and ball.

SEATTLE ORCAS BEST PLAYING XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Mitchell Marsh, Shimron Hetmyer, Wayne Parnell (c), Matthew Tromp, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon.
SEATTLE ORCAS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa).
BATTERS
Nauman Anwar (domestic player), Aaron Jones (domestic player), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Shehan Jayasuriya (domestic player), Nisarg Patel (domestic player), Angelo Perera (domestic player), Shubham Ranjane (domestic player), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Phani Simhadri (domestic player), Harmeet Singh (domestic player), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Imad Wasim (Pakistan).
BOWLERS
Cameron Gannon (domestic player), Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Matthew Tromp (domestic player), Andrew Tye (Australia).
Total players: 19
International players: 9

Related stories

Related Topics

MLC 2023 /

Major League Cricket /

Wayne Parnell /

Sikandar Raza /

Mitchell Marsh /

Quinton de Kock /

Shimron Hetmyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: Washington Freedom squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights, Day 3: India wins by an innings and 141 runs; Ashwin picks up 12-fer in match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. MLC 2023: Washington Freedom squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: Ashwin registers eighth 10-wicket-haul; picks 34th fifer in Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  2. MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023: Washington Freedom squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights, Day 3: India wins by an innings and 141 runs; Ashwin picks up 12-fer in match
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment