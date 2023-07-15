MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition

Seattle Orcas will open its Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 campaign against Washington Freedom on Saturday.

The team will be captained by South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell. The squad has a host of domestic all-rounders and some international stars such as Sikandar Raza and Mitchell Marsh.

The batting unit will revolve around opener Quinton de Kock and Shimron Hetmyer, who can give the innings the perfect finishing flourish. However, there aren’t too many options in the pace bowling department, which will be a cause for concern for Orcas.

This could leave all-rounders Marsh and Raza with stretched workloads as the team will rely heavily on their skills with both bat and ball.

SEATTLE ORCAS BEST PLAYING XI Quinton de Kock (wk), Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Mitchell Marsh, Shimron Hetmyer, Wayne Parnell (c), Matthew Tromp, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon.