MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition

San Francisco Unicorns: It has a balanced squad, largely due to the presence of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson, who can be called upon to deliver with both bat and ball.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 02:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Aaron Finch will have former Australia teammate Marcus Stoinis for company at San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Aaron Finch will have former Australia teammate Marcus Stoinis for company at San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Skipper Aaron Finch will have former Australia teammate Marcus Stoinis for company at San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

San Francisco Unicorns will be led by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC).

It has a balanced squad, largely due to the presence of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson, who can be called upon to deliver with both bat and ball in any given situation.

In Finn Allen and Finch, Unicorns also have a solid opening duo which can set the tone early on. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is likely to lead the pace attack, which also includes former England quick Liam Plunkett.

SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS BEST PLAYING XI
Finn Allen, Aaron Finch, David White, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Shadab Khan, Tajinder Singh, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Amila Aponso.
SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Smit Patel (domestic player), Matthew Wade (Australia).
BATTERS
Finn Allen (New Zealand), Chaitanya Bishnoi (domestic player), Aaron Finch (Australia), Mackenzie Harvey (Australia), David White (domestic player).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Corey Anderson (domestic player), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Tajinder Singh (domestic player), Marcus Stoinis (Australia).
BOWLERS
Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Amila Aponso (domestic player), Brody Couch (domestic player), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (domestic player), Carmi Le Roux (domestic player), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Liam Plunkett (domestic player), Haris Rauf (Pakistan).
Total players: 19
International players: 9

