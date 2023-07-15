MLC 2023: San Francisco Unicorns squad, best playing XI, team composition

San Francisco Unicorns will be led by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC).
It has a balanced squad, largely due to the presence of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan and Corey Anderson, who can be called upon to deliver with both bat and ball in any given situation.
In Finn Allen and Finch, Unicorns also have a solid opening duo which can set the tone early on. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is likely to lead the pace attack, which also includes former England quick Liam Plunkett.
SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS BEST PLAYING XI
SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
