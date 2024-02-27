MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Brighton suffers blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury

The 26-year-old Japan international had missed Brighton’s 1-1 home draw against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend with the same issue.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 21:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season.
Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma will likely miss the rest of the season due to a back problem, manager Roberto De Zerbi said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Japan international had missed Brighton’s 1-1 home draw against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend with the same issue.

Mitoma was also sidelined with an ankle injury in December but was called-up to the Japan squad for the Asian Cup, which concluded earlier this month. Japan was knocked out by Iran in the quarterfinals.

Mitoma has three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season.

ALSO READ: Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United

“I think we lost Mitoma until the end of the season,” De Zerbi told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It’s an important problem. I think two or three months, finished (for) the season.”

The Italian said Irishman Evan Ferguson, 19, will miss the game at Molineux through injury. Fellow forward Danny Welbeck also has a problem and will be assessed, while defender Joel Veltman will be out.

Brighton, seventh in the Premier League standings after picking up 39 points from 26 matches, visits 12th-placed Fulham in the top flight on Saturday, followed by a trip to AS Roma for its Europa League last 16 first leg on March 7.

Related Topics

Kaoru Mitoma /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Japan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Brighton suffers blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
    Reuters
  3. I want to be a world champion some day: Anmol Kharb after Asian Badminton Team Championships triumph
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa files complaint after Mumbai City analyst caught spying at training session
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Brighton suffers blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
    Reuters
  2. Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
    Reuters
  3. Man City’s Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Everton’s points deduction reduced after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Fulham punctures Man Utd’s feel-good factor, Villa hits Forest for four
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: RCB needs 108 runs to win vs GG, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Brighton suffers blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
    Reuters
  3. I want to be a world champion some day: Anmol Kharb after Asian Badminton Team Championships triumph
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa files complaint after Mumbai City analyst caught spying at training session
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment