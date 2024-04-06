LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ortega (gk), Stones, Gvardiol, Diaz, Lewis, Rodriz, Bobb, Alvarez, Grealish, De Bruyne, Haaland
Crystal Palace: Henderson (gk), Andersen, Lerma, Ward, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Ayew
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace?
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace can be watched on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD. It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, opts to bowl; Linueps out soon
- Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Kevin De Bruyne scores twice as Man City beats Palace 4-2
- IPL 2024: Why is Rajasthan Royals wearing special all-pink jersey during RR vs RCB match?
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are out; Updates of NEUFC vs KBFC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE