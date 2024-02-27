MagazineBuy Print

Bermuda international Hemp and former Kiwi all-rounder Adams to coach Bangladesh men’s cricket team

Hemp was the head coach of the Pakistan women’s team from 2020 to 2022, and was also the head coach of the Victoria State women’s team and Melbourne in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 19:56 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Bermuda cricketer David Hemp during the Group B World Cup match between India and Bermuda in 2007.
File Photo: Bermuda cricketer David Hemp during the Group B World Cup match between India and Bermuda in 2007. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Bermuda cricketer David Hemp during the Group B World Cup match between India and Bermuda in 2007. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh on Tuesday named former Glamorgan cricketer and Bermuda international David Hemp as the batting coach of the national men’s team for two years.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams will join the team as bowling coach for the same duration, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

The duo will begin their tenure with the home series against Sri Lanka in March, the BCB said.

Hemp, 53, who scored more than 15,000 runs in first-class cricket for Glamorgan, Free State and Warwickshire, and represented Bermuda in 24 one-day internationals, is currently in charge of Bangladesh’s high-performance team.

ALSO READ | Shami undergoes ankle surgery, set to miss IPL 2024

He was the head coach of the Pakistan women’s team from 2020 to 2022, and was also the head coach of the Victoria State women’s team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League.

New bowling coach Adams, 48, who replaces South African great Allan Donald in the role, represented New Zealand in 47 matches across all formats.

He also worked as the New Zealand bowling coach in the recent T20 series against Pakistan, and was Australia’s assistant coach in the 2022-23 series against South Africa.

Former Sri Lanka batsman Chandika Hathurusingha is currently the head coach of the Bangladesh men’s team.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Bangladesh cricket /

New Zealand /

Glamorgan /

county cricket /

Chandika Hathurusingha

