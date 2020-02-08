Lyon, Philippe shine as Sydney Sixers seals BBL 09 title

The Sydney Sixers clinched its second Twenty20 Big Bash League title Saturday after the Melbourne Stars fell short in the run-chase during a rain-affected match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The home team was sent into bat in a game reduced to 12 overs a side and made 116 for five, with the Stars managing just 97 for six in reply.

It was the Sixers second title and first since the inaugural season of the Australian domestic competition in 2011-12.

It was remarkable the match went ahead with Sydney drenched by torrential rain for two straight days, which only let up as the final was due to start, with the game getting underway more than an hour late.

Unlike most other Twenty20 events around the world, no finals reserve day is built into the BBL structure which would have meant the Sixers claiming victory as the host team if no play was possible.

Nathan Lyon (2-19) and Steve O'Keefe (2-27) were the pick of the Sixers' bowlers after it made 116 for five in its innings, spearheaded by impressive opener Josh Philippe's 52.

READ| Australia Bushfire match live streaming: When and where to watch, squads and all you need to know

Falling short

In reply, Marcus Stoinis clubbed a four and a six off Lyon's first three balls to signal the Stars' intentions, but he pushed his luck too far and was caught near the boundary off the fourth delivery.

Fellow opener Nic Maddinson followed in the next over, offering a limp chip shot to Josh Hazlewood which was easily collected by James Vince at cover.

When the potentially explosive Maxwell was out lbw to O'Keefe for five trying to sweep, it was 18 for three and in big trouble.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (not out 19) and Larkin (not out 38) produced some late fireworks in a last-ditch bid to reel in the Sixers score, but it was too little too late.