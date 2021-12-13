Sri Lanka appoints Jayawardena as consultant coach

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Monday, appointed former skippe Mahela Jayawardena as a consultant coach for the national side, effective from January 2022.

Jayawardena will be overviewing the "overall cricketing element" of the national sides and offer his insights at the High-Performance Center.

‘’We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the National Team for an extended role, especially given the context that Sri Lanka has a heavy international calendar during the year 2022,’’ said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Jayawardena, who has had successful coaching stints in franchise cricket across the globe since retirement, was recently part of the Sri Lankan coaching set-up in the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

READ: Warner named ICC men's player of month for November, Hayley Matthews gets women's award

“Mahela’s contributions during the first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup became invaluable for the overall performances of our team in the concluded event,’ De Silva, added.

Jayawardena will also continue his role with the Under-19 team, as it prepares for next year’s ICC under-19 World Cup to be held in West Indies.

ALSO READ: 'It was hot out there': England laments slow over rate penalty

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers and coaches in our various development squads, including the U19 and A Team teams, to help us do justice to the enormous cricketing talent and potential in Sri Lanka,” said Jayawardena.

“My main role will be supporting our team of national coaches and support staff in terms of our preparation and strategic-thinking during the coming year," he added.