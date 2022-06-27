Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for England Test

Mayank Agarwal has been called up by the Indian team management for the upcoming Test against England at Edgbaston.

Captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 and there is a doubt over his availability for the series-deciding Test. K L Rahul is also unavailable as he suffered an injury recently.

Keeping these constraints in mind, Agarwal was asked by the BCCI to fly out to England on Monday and join the squad.

According to the latest government rules, Agarwal won't have to undergo any quarantine, and will be available to play immediately if required.

READ | Same ground, different story for Pandit’s Madhya Pradesh

The 31-year-old featured in a Test match ay home against Sri Lanka in March, but could only score 59 runs from two matches. He later captained Punjab Kings in the IPL and also played the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals for Karnataka.