Cricket Cricket Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for England Test According to the latest government rules, Agarwal won't have to undergo any quarantine, and will be available to play immediately if required Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 June, 2022 11:03 IST Agarwal had originally been left out of the squad, but an injury to KL Rahul and doubts over Rohit's availability meant he was drafted in the squad. - PTI Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 June, 2022 11:03 IST Mayank Agarwal has been called up by the Indian team management for the upcoming Test against England at Edgbaston.Captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 and there is a doubt over his availability for the series-deciding Test. K L Rahul is also unavailable as he suffered an injury recently.Keeping these constraints in mind, Agarwal was asked by the BCCI to fly out to England on Monday and join the squad.According to the latest government rules, Agarwal won't have to undergo any quarantine, and will be available to play immediately if required.READ | Same ground, different story for Pandit's Madhya Pradesh The 31-year-old featured in a Test match ay home against Sri Lanka in March, but could only score 59 runs from two matches. He later captained Punjab Kings in the IPL and also played the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals for Karnataka.