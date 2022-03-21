Mithali Raj wins Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Mithali Raj on Saturday was adjudged Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Mithali Raj, at 38, continues to be one of India's batting linchpins. The seasoned batter slammed three consecutive half-centuries against England in the one-day series in 2021. Though India lost the three-match series 2-1, Mithali stood out, reeling off 72 and 59 in the initial matches, before leading India's chase of 220 in the last game with an unbeaten 75.

She was captain of the Indian team in the Tests against both England and Australia, which ended in a draw.

In 2021, Mithali became the leading run-getter in women's international cricket, going past Charlotte Edwards's 10,273 runs, making Raj one of only two players to scale the 10,000-run mark in women's international cricket.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.