Mithali Raj: Haven't thought of forgoing press conferences as women's cricket needs media support

Mithali Raj, India’s Test and ODI captain, said on Tuesday that women’s cricket needs media support now and that she has never felt the need to forgo a press conference.

Her statement came in the wake of tennis ace Naomi Osaka pulling out of the French Open citing mental health issues. The tennis star had earlier decided to boycott press conferences during the ongoing Grand Slam - a move that had drawn flak.

“Well, I think it is tough to be in quarantine for any athlete. But I think getting into a tournament, we do not feel that. Personally, I have not felt that I should forgo a press conference because women's cricket right now where it stands, it needs media support and it is important for players also to sort of try and help in the growth of the sport. So we need to try to promote the sport,” Mithali said ahead of the team’s tour of England.

Earlier, Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif too said that players across different sports should be allowed to avoid media if that helps in ensuring better mental health.