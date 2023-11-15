Best ODI bowling figures: Shami’s 7/57 in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal takes him to no. 14 in all-time list

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami registered his name in record books by picking seven wickets against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old recorded bowling figures of 9.5-0-57-7 to help India bundle out New Zealand on 327.
Shami’s 7/57 is the best bowling figures recorded by an Indian in ODIs surpassing previous best by Stuart Binny - 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014.
Here is a look at the best bowling figures in ODIs.
Best Bowling Figures in ODIs
