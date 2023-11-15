MagazineBuy Print

Best ODI bowling figures: Shami’s 7/57 in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal takes him to no. 14 in all-time list

Here is a look at the best-bowling figures in ODIs.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami registered his name in record books by picking seven wickets against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old recorded bowling figures of 9.5-0-57-7 to help India bundle out New Zealand on 327.

Shami’s 7/57 is the best bowling figures recorded by an Indian in ODIs surpassing previous best by Stuart Binny - 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014.

Here is a look at the best bowling figures in ODIs.

Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Best Bowling Figures in ODIs
1. Chaminda Vaaas (Sri Lanka) - 8/19 vs Zimababwe - 2001
2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 7/12 vs Pakistan in 2013
3. Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 7/15 vs Namibia in 2003
4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 7/18 vs West Indies in 2017
5. Andy Bichel (Australia) - 7/20 vs England in 2003
6. Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) - 7/30 vs India in 2000
7. Ali Khan (USA) - 7/32 vs Jersey in 2013
8. Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 7/33 vs England in 2015
9. Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 7/34 vs West Indies in 2017
10. Wapar Younis(Pakistan) - 7/36 vs England in 2001
11. Aaqib Javed (Pakistan) - 7/37 vs India in 1991
12. Imran Tahir (South Africa) - 7/45 vs West Indies in 2016
13. Winston Davis (West Indies) - 7/51 vs Australia in 1983
14. Mohammad Shami (India) - 7/57 vs New Zealand in 2023
15. Stuart Binny (India) - 6/4 vs Bangladesh 2014

Related Topics

