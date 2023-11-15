MagazineBuy Print

Mohammed Shami records best ODI bowling figures for India with 7/57 against New Zealand

Mohammed Shami also became the first India bowler to pick seven wickets in a World Cup match during the side’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 22:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Daryl Mitchell.
Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Shami became the first India bowler to pick seven wickets in an ODI during the side’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami ended with figures of 7/57 as India bowled out the Kiwis for 327 to advance to the final of the Word Cup. He went past the previous best of 6/4 held by Stuart Binny.

These were also the best figures by an Indian bowler in World Cups. Shami’s spell bettered the previous best by Ashish Nehra who managed 6/23 against England in 2003 World Cup.

He claimed the wickets of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee. With these seven wickets, Shami moved to the top of the highest wicket-takers in this edition of the World Cup.

During the innings, he also became the fastest to claim 50 wickets in the quadrennial event, and the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups.

