Shami becomes first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups during IND vs NZ

Mohammed Shami became the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups during India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami removed Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee to end with 7/57 in the match. These were the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian.

He was tied with Australa’s Mitchell Starc who picked three fifers - two in the 2019 World Cup and one in 2015.

In the 2023 edition, Shami picked fifers against New Zealand and Sri Lanka during the league stage. Shami’s fourth fifer came during the 2019 World Cup against England.

Shami also became the first to get three five-wicket hauls in one World Cup edition, bettering Starc’s 2019 haul.