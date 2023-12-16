Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODIs

India will not have the services of pacer Mohammed Shami in their quest to register a maiden Test series win in South Africa as the senior pacer was on Saturday ruled out of the two-match series after the medical team did not clear him for the two-match series, the BCCI announced.

Shami, who has been recuperating from an ankle niggle post his wonder run in the recent ODI World Cup, was earlier included in India’s Test squad but his availability was subject to him getting clearance from the board’s medical team.

The BCCI did not name any replacement for Shami. The first Test between India and South Africa will start in Centurion on December 26.

Before the opening Test, the Indian Test team members will play a three-day intra-squad match from December 20.

As of now, Shami is likely to continue his recovery at home and he could make a return during the Test series at home against England starting from January 25 in Hyderabad.

The second Test against the Proteas will start at Cape Town on January 3, 2024.

Chahar to miss ODI series

Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was also withdrawn from the ODI squad after he expressed his unavailability to travel to South Africa because of a family emergency.

“Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement,” the BCCI statement read.

The BCCI also said in the statement that after the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the two-match series.

“He (Iyer) will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game,” it read.

Dravid & Co to skip ODI series

The BCCI also said head coach Rahul Dravid and other regular support staff will not oversee the three-match ODI series as they will be monitoring the inter-squad game in preparation ahead of the Test series, underlining the significance the management is giving to a Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

“Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding Coach T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series,” the statement said.

In the absence of the regulars, the ODI team, which is to be led by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, will be handled by India ‘A’ coaching staff comprising batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta and fielding coach Ajay Ratra.