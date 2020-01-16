MS Dhoni out of BCCI central contract list

MS Dhoni, who has not appeared for club or country in more than six months since New Zealand beat India in the World Cup semifinal, has been left out of the BCCI's annual retainers' list.

Dhoni was in the A category last year along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma's exploits in international cricket last year have seen him retain his place in Category A + of the retainers' list. Rohit, who scored a total of 10 international centuries in 2019, is accompanied by captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the A+ category, worth INR 7 crore.



The A bracket has 11 players: the same as last year. Wriddhiman Saha, who missed out most of 2018 due to injuries and only started playing few months, has been moved from C to B.



Among the players that missed the cut this year are Prithvi Shaw and Vijay Shankar. Shaw made his India debut with an effervescent Test century against West Indies in 2018 and was part of the Test squad for the Australia tour, but was forced to return home due to a freak injury while fielding during the warm-up match.

In July last year, Shaw was suspended until November 15, 2019 for a doping violation. In the meantime, Agarwal, who had a handsome start to his international career with a fine 76 against Australia on day one of the third Test in Melbourne, has built on his early success with impressive outings against West Indies and South Africa and finds a place in category B.