Ravichandran Ashwin to play for Yorkshire county in 2020 season

The Yorkshire CCC has acquired the services of Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the majority of the 2020 County Championship season.

Ashwin, 33, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is set to take up the reins as the club’s front-line ‘overseas spinner’ following Keshav Maharaj’s successful stint in 2019.

Maharaj, who took 38 wickets in five matches last year, including two half centuries, will re-join the side for the opening two County Championship fixtures of the season – at home to Gloucestershire (April 12) and Essex at Chelmsford (April 19).

Ashwin is scheduled to feature in a minimum of eight County Championship fixtures for the White Rose next season, upon conclusion of his IPL commitments and following a short period of rest at the BCCI’s request.

Upon his signing, Ashwin told yorkshireccc.com, “I’m thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base.

“I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen. Hopefully my role as the spinner will be a key feature in helping the team achieve success.

“Headingley has always been a fantastic venue to play at. People speak about the overhead conditions playing a big part so let’s hope for plenty of sun.

“I love playing First-Class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous spells with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire.

“My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title.

“I know a lot about Yorkshire and to follow in the footsteps of Sachin (Tendulkar), who played for the county many years ago is a wonderful feeling for me.”

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said, “With Kesh (Keshav Maharaj) doing so well last year, it shows the importance of having a spinner who can attack and defend. He can contribute with the bat as well. Ashwin ticks every box, he did well for Notts in a team that was underachieving with both bat and ball. To get a guy of his experience in and around the group will be great for us."