Celebrating MS Dhoni: his top five knocks in ODIs

This knock may not feature in the record books but it further underlined Dhoni's status as one of the game's best finishers. Chasing a modest 202 against Sri Lanka on a weary wicket in the tri-series final, Dhoni ran out of partners as India slipped from 145-5 to 182-9. However, Dhoni took the chase into the final over with India needing 15 off six to win. After a dot to begin the over, Dhoni smashed a six, four and another six as India clinched the trophy. Photo: AP

