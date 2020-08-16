Cricket Celebrating MS Dhoni: his top five knocks in ODIs MS Dhoni's career is studded with several memorable knocks. We take a look at five of his best-ever innings. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 16:13 IST Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 16:13 IST Dhoni, promoted up the order, smashed a blistering 148 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Coming in at No. 3, the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman put the opposition bowlers to the sword, hammering 15 fours and four sixes. India posted 356/9 and won the game by 58 runs. Photo: K.R. Deepak 1/4 With the series level at 1-1, Pakistan set India a formidable target of 289. Dhoni joined Yuvraj with India still needing 99 off 92 deliveries. However, Dhoni's quickfire 72 off 46 balls including 13 fours, ensured India chased down the total with 14 balls to spare. That the knock came against a potent Pakistan attack comprising Mohammed Asif, Umar Gul, Naved Ul-Hasan, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi added further gloss to the win. Photo: S. Subramanium 2/4 Dhoni walked in at No. 3 in the first over of the 299 chase. 129 of Dhoni's swashbuckling 183 came in boundaries (15x4, 10x6) as he took India over the line with 23 balls to spare. The experienced Sri Lankan campaigners Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan were reduced to the role of mere spectators. Photo: S. Subramanium 3/4 This knock may not feature in the record books but it further underlined Dhoni's status as one of the game's best finishers. Chasing a modest 202 against Sri Lanka on a weary wicket in the tri-series final, Dhoni ran out of partners as India slipped from 145-5 to 182-9. However, Dhoni took the chase into the final over with India needing 15 off six to win. After a dot to begin the over, Dhoni smashed a six, four and another six as India clinched the trophy. Photo: AP 4/4