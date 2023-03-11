Multan Sultans scored the highest team total in Pakistan Super League history when it ended with 262 runs for three wickets on 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The record was previously held by Islamabad United which had recorded 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021.

Sultans broke their own record for the highest total in the current edition of the PSL. On Friday, Sultans had scored 244/6 against Zalmi.

The innings was led by Usman Khan who scored the fastest century of the tournament. Khan reached the milestone in just 36 deliveries before getting dismissed on 120 runs off 43 balls.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan also notched a half-century, scoring 55 runs off 29 deliveries before Tim David’s late flourish got the side past 250 runs.