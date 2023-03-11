Cricket

Multan Sultans breaks PSL record, scores highest team total vs Quetta Gladiators

Sultans scored 262 runs for the loss of three wickets against Quetta Gladiators, breaking Islamabad United’s two-year old record.

11 March, 2023 21:17 IST
The opening partnership between Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan was worth 157 runs.

The opening partnership between Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan was worth 157 runs.

Multan Sultans scored the highest team total in Pakistan Super League history when it ended with 262 runs for three wickets on 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The record was previously held by Islamabad United which had recorded 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021.

Sultans broke their own record for the highest total in the current edition of the PSL. On Friday, Sultans had scored 244/6 against Zalmi.

The innings was led by Usman Khan who scored the fastest century of the tournament. Khan reached the milestone in just 36 deliveries before getting dismissed on 120 runs off 43 balls.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan also notched a half-century, scoring 55 runs off 29 deliveries before Tim David’s late flourish got the side past 250 runs.

