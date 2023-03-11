Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators record 515 runs in PSL game - highest aggregate ever in a T20 match

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators recorded the highest match aggregate ever in a T20 game in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 clash in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Multan and Quetta totalled 515 runs in a match where the former eked out a nine-run win despite posting 262 for three - the highest total ever in the PSL.

The teams went past the 501-run mark set by Titans and Knights in a CSA T20 Challenge match in South Africa in October 2022.

Multan’s mammoth total, the first 250-plus score in the PSL, was set up on the back of uncapped opener Usman Khan’s 43-ball 120 which included 12 fours and nine sixes. Usman’s 36-ball century was the fastest in the league’s history.

The Gladiators’ chase was fuelled by half-centuries from Omair Yousuf (67 off 36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (53 off 31). However, Multan seamer Abbas Afridi recorded a hat-trick in the death overs to leave the Gladiators short of the finish line.

The frenetic game also saw Gladiators leg-spinner Qais Ahmed register figures of 2/77 in four overs - the third-worst spell ever in a T20 game. Ahmed also conceded nine sixes - the most by a bowler in any T20 match.