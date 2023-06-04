Magazine

Namibia beats Karnataka in second one-dayer, levels series 1-1

A century from Michael van Lingen and half-centuries from Gerhard Erasmus, Nikolaas Davin and Stephen Baard helped Namibia reach the 361-run target with a ball to spare.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 22:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Michael van Lingen led the charge for Namibia with a century.
FILE PHOTO: Michael van Lingen led the charge for Namibia with a century. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Michael van Lingen led the charge for Namibia with a century.

Namibia drew level with Karnataka in the five-match series, chasing down a huge 361-run target with five wickets to spare, in the second game at Windhoek (Namibia) on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Karnataka rode on L.R. Chethan’s 169 (147b, 13x4, 8x6) and Nikin Jose’s 103 (109b, 5x4, 2x6). K.V. Siddharth provided the finishing kick, scoring an unbeaten 59 off just 27 balls, comprising a whopping six maximums and a solitary four.

But a century from Michael van Lingen (104, 85b, 7x5, 5x6) and half-centuries from Gerhard Erasmus (91, 67b, 8x4, 2x6), Nikolaas Davin (70, 62b, 10x4, 2x6) and Stephen Baard (57, 68b, 4x5) helped the hosts reach the target with a ball to spare.

Aditya Goyal leaked 70 runs from just 6.5 overs while V. Vyshak was carted around for 78 from 10.

THE SCORES
Karnataka 360/4 in 50 overs (L.R. Chethan 169, Nikin Jose 103, K.V. Siddharth 59 n.o.) lost to Namibia 362/5 in 49.5 overs (Stephan Baard 57, Nikolaas Davin 70, Michael van Lingen 104, Gerhard Erasmus 91).

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
