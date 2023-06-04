Namibia beats Karnataka in second one-dayer, levels series 1-1

Namibia drew level with Karnataka in the five-match series, chasing down a huge 361-run target with five wickets to spare, in the second game at Windhoek (Namibia) on Sunday.
Asked to bat first, Karnataka rode on L.R. Chethan’s 169 (147b, 13x4, 8x6) and Nikin Jose’s 103 (109b, 5x4, 2x6). K.V. Siddharth provided the finishing kick, scoring an unbeaten 59 off just 27 balls, comprising a whopping six maximums and a solitary four.
But a century from Michael van Lingen (104, 85b, 7x5, 5x6) and half-centuries from Gerhard Erasmus (91, 67b, 8x4, 2x6), Nikolaas Davin (70, 62b, 10x4, 2x6) and Stephen Baard (57, 68b, 4x5) helped the hosts reach the target with a ball to spare.
Aditya Goyal leaked 70 runs from just 6.5 overs while V. Vyshak was carted around for 78 from 10.
THE SCORES
