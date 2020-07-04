Cricket Cricket Nasser Hussain: We had meetings just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out Nasser Hussain said Sachin Tendulkar would force England to have many meetings merely to discuss strategies to dismiss the Indian legend. PTI 04 July, 2020 20:20 IST "When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out,” Nasser Hussain recalled. - s.r. raghunathan PTI 04 July, 2020 20:20 IST Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday said Sachin Tendulkar and his “magnificent technique” would force his team to have many meetings merely to discuss a strategy to dismiss the Indian batting great.Tendulkar dominated cricket for over two decades before retiring in 2013 as the holder of many batting records, being the highest run-getter in the Test and ODI formats, while also scoring the most number of international centuries.“Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique. When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out,” Hussain recalled.READ | Kartik Murali: The art of spin bowling is dropping He was speaking to Ian Bishop and Elma Smit in the latest episode of the ICC podcast titled ‘Cricket Inside Out’.Hussain added, “For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him.“Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands.“As a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each.”Bishop also said that Tendulkar was the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to in his career.“Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines,” Bishop said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos