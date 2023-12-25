MagazineBuy Print

Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi doubtful for IPL 2024 after Afghanistan Cricket Board decides not to grant them NOCs for two years

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad had decided to retain Naveen and Farooqi respectively, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders roped in spinner Mujeeb in the auction last week.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 22:38 IST , MUMBAI - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul Haq.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul Haq. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul Haq. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)’s decision to not grant No Objection Certificate to three of its players - Naveen-ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazal Haq Farooqi - for two years has created uncertainty over their participation in IPL 2024.

On Monday, the ACB stated that as a disciplinary measure, it has decided to delay the annual central contracts for the three players. According to a statement, “Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them NOCs for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.”

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad had decided to retain Naveen and Farooqi respectively, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders roped in spinner Mujeeb in the auction last week. However, the ACB’s decision could come as a blow for the franchises, even though they plan to ‘wait and watch’ before making a comment.

According to the ACB, the three players were not keen on signing the central contract and ‘prioritised their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility.’

To thoroughly investigate the matter, the ACB had constituted a committee, which recommended that the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year, beginning January 1, 2024. “In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed,” the committee observed.

While it decided that the players will no longer be eligible to obtain NOCs for two years, all the current NOCs shall be revoked immediately.

“The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from 1st January 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events,” a committee member stated, adding that the Board has communicated its stance to all the stakeholders - the ICC, ACC, member nations.

The IPL is expected to begin around March 22 next year. And it needs to be seen whether the ACB sticks to its decision or eventually relents, allowing the players to feature in the league. Prior to the IPL, India and Afghanistan will be engaged in a three-match T20I series, beginning January 11.

