Nepal to play T20 tri-series against Baroda and Gujarat ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The Nepal cricket team will play a T20 tri-series against Baroda and Gujarat in Vapi, the team announced on Monday.

The seven-match tournament will commence on March 31 and the final will be played on April 7. Each team will play the other two twice and the top two will face off for the title.

Nepal, ranked 16th in the ICC rankings, will use the tournament to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

The Asian team has been pooled with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Pool D.