Sporting Nation enters tenth edition, gains momentum on growth highway

Cricket is the one sport that has been playing on the front foot in terms of steering the industry through the vicissitudes of the path of commercialization over the years.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 12:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The arrival of the IPL in 2008 introduced a new way of organising sports competitions in the country and the cultural ramifications of the same have been significant. (Representative Image)
The arrival of the IPL in 2008 introduced a new way of organising sports competitions in the country and the cultural ramifications of the same have been significant. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The arrival of the IPL in 2008 introduced a new way of organising sports competitions in the country and the cultural ramifications of the same have been significant. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ is out with the industry initiative providing a comprehensive view of the Indian Sports Industry, with an eye on the scale, direction, and crucial growth drivers.

“Ten years ago, we had embarked on this endeavour in the backdrop of a fast-evolving sports ecosystem in the country, and it has since been an incredible experience for us to be part of this journey, as the industry burgeoned into its current state, and continues to accelerate on the highway of progress. These were years that saw us cover a lot of ground as a Sporting Nation in the Making, be it in terms of the indelible marks our champion athletes have left at several prestigious competitions around the world, or from a commercial standpoint too,” Vinit Karnik the head of entertainment, Esports and Sports, GroupM South Asia said in a statement.

Cricket is the one sport that has been playing on the front foot in terms of steering the industry through the vicissitudes of the path of commercialization over the years.

Along with it, the FIFA World Cup was like the icing on the cake for the Indian fans of the world’s favourite team sport, who were treated to some top-class action from the prominent leagues in the beautiful game.

