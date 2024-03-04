MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No Wagner recall as Sears named in New Zealand squad for second Test vs Australia

O’Rourke was ruled out of the Christchurch match starting Friday with a hamstring injury, raising speculation fan favourite Wagner might come out of retirement to help the Black Caps square the series.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 11:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE: New Zealand’s Ben Sears in action.
FILE: New Zealand’s Ben Sears in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE: New Zealand’s Ben Sears in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uncapped Wellington fast bowler Ben Sears will replace Will O’Rourke in New Zealand’s squad for the second Test against Australia, quashing fans’ hopes of a Neil Wagner recall.

O’Rourke was ruled out of the Christchurch match starting Friday with a hamstring injury, raising speculation fan favourite Wagner might come out of retirement to help the Black Caps square the series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead poured cold water on that, saying selectors had gone for a “like-for-like” replacement for O’Rourke in picking Sears, who has an average of 27.03 in 19 first class matches.

“We wanted someone with some genuine pace. Ben’s done that he’s had recent international success against Australia as well which was part of the decision-making and in going with him as the replacement for Will,” Stead told reporters on Monday.

“Neil had a fitting send-off last night with the team. They celebrated everything he’s done, and Neil was happy with the decision of where he’s got to around that as well.”

ALSO READ | CSK opener Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024 first leg

New Zealand was thrashed by 172 runs within four days in the Wellington opener on Sunday, having opted for an all-seam attack on a wicket that proved conducive to spin.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon had a 10-wicket haul at the Basin Reserve, while New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took five second innings wickets with his part-time off-spin, having not been given a bowl in the first innings.

New Zealand selectors were criticised for snubbing spin-bowling all-rounder Mitch Santner in favour of the fourth seamer Scott Kuggeleijn, having also overlooked Santner for the second Test in Hamilton against South Africa.

The hosts got away with it against the second-string Proteas, claiming a seven-wicket win, but there was no hiding behind the result in Wellington.

Stead admitted selectors had misread the Basin Reserve pitch.

“Yes, it is (a concern). Yeah, definitely,” he said.

“If we knew it was going to spin, not so much the spin but more the bounce, then Santner would have played. So yeah, we got that wrong.

“Put our hand up around that as well. It’s not what we expected, not what we’ve seen from the Basin Reserve in the past either.”

Related Topics

Neil Wagner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Wagner recall as Sears named in New Zealand squad for second Test vs Australia
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN loses three early wickets vs Mumbai; Mokhade fifty drives Vidarbha on vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ten Hag says gap between Man Utd and Man City ‘not that big’
    Reuters
  4. Sancho probably too expensive to keep, say Dortmund
    AFP
  5. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. No Wagner recall as Sears named in New Zealand squad for second Test vs Australia
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Pat Cummins appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK opener Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024 first leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN loses three early wickets vs Mumbai; Mokhade fifty drives Vidarbha on vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans batter Robin Minz suffers minor bike accident
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No Wagner recall as Sears named in New Zealand squad for second Test vs Australia
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: TN loses three early wickets vs Mumbai; Mokhade fifty drives Vidarbha on vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ten Hag says gap between Man Utd and Man City ‘not that big’
    Reuters
  4. Sancho probably too expensive to keep, say Dortmund
    AFP
  5. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment