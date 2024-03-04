MagazineBuy Print

CSK batter Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024 first leg

Conway will undergo a thumb surgery following an injury he sustained during the T20I series against Australia, which will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 09:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway in action.
Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Devon Conway is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board said on Monday.

Conway will undergo a thumb surgery following an injury he sustained during the T20I series against Australia, which will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

“Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks,” the NZC said in a statement.

Conway was roped in by CSK for a base price of ₹1.00 crore in the 2022 auction and has been rock solid in the top order. The left-handed batter has amassed 924 runs in 23 matches at an average of 46.12 with a strike rate of 141. 28.

CSK has not yet announced a replacement for the 32-year-old.

The next season of IPL is scheduled to start on March 22, with defending champion CSK taking on rival Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The schedule was announced only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Devon Conway /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
