CSK batter Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024 first leg

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Devon Conway is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board said on Monday.

Conway will undergo a thumb surgery following an injury he sustained during the T20I series against Australia, which will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

“Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks,” the NZC said in a statement.

Conway was roped in by CSK for a base price of ₹1.00 crore in the 2022 auction and has been rock solid in the top order. The left-handed batter has amassed 924 runs in 23 matches at an average of 46.12 with a strike rate of 141. 28.

CSK has not yet announced a replacement for the 32-year-old.

The next season of IPL is scheduled to start on March 22, with defending champion CSK taking on rival Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The schedule was announced only for the first 21 matches. The fixtures for the remaining games will be announced in due course.