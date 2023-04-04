Cricket

New Zealand announces squad for Pakistan ODI series; Latham named captain

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 09:25 IST
New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action.

New Zealand’s Tom Latham in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand cricket board on Tuesday announced the ODI squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

In the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who suffered a right knee injury recently in the Indian Premier League, Tom Latham will lead the Blackcaps. The Canterbury skipper is also part of the T20 Squad to tour Pakistan and has won selection on the back of a strong season across all formats in domestic cricket.

The Kiwis will also miss the services of Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen, all of whom are occupied with the IPL.

Nine players from the squad have recent experience in Pakistan, featuring in either the Test or ODI Squads that played in Karachi earlier this year.

NZ ODI squad
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
ODI schedule
26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi
3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi
5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi
7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

