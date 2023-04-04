New Zealand announces squad for Pakistan ODI series; Latham named captain

New Zealand cricket board on Tuesday announced the ODI squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

In the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who suffered a right knee injury recently in the Indian Premier League, Tom Latham will lead the Blackcaps. The Canterbury skipper is also part of the T20 Squad to tour Pakistan and has won selection on the back of a strong season across all formats in domestic cricket.

The Kiwis will also miss the services of Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen, all of whom are occupied with the IPL.

Nine players from the squad have recent experience in Pakistan, featuring in either the Test or ODI Squads that played in Karachi earlier this year.