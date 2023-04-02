Gujarat Titans’ batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the remainder of this edition of the Indian Premier League, the side confirmed on Sunday.

The decision to withdraw from the lucrative league comes after the New Zealand right-hander hurt his knee while saving a boundary during the campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.



We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return. pic.twitter.com/SVLu73SNpl — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 2, 2023

“It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon,” said Vikram Solanki, Gujarat’s director of cricket, in a statement released by the club.

Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Titans will finalise a replacement and an announcement will be made in due course.

Williamson, who was the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, was one of 12 players released by the franchise following its eighth-place finish in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans then signed him for Rs 2 crore.