MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests

The Kane Williamson-led side has largely played on Asian soil this year, with series in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in various formats, before they played the World Cup in India over October and November.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 19:43 IST , SYLLHET - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson prepares to take the field during a Test.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson prepares to take the field during a Test. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s Kane Williamson prepares to take the field during a Test. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand coach Luke Ronchi said Sunday that his side’s Cricket World Cup experience in India would help end their barren run in Bangladesh, as they prepare to face the hosts for a two-Test series.

New Zealand has largely played on Asian soil this year, with series in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in various formats, before they played the World Cup in India over October and November.

The Kiwis put up a credible show at the tournament, losing to hosts India in the semifinal.

“It’s definitely going to help us,” Ronchi told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s match at Sylhet.

“I think if we’d come straight from green wickets in New Zealand to the Bangladesh wickets, it’s a big change,” he added.

“But for the majority of our group here, they have been in India. They’ve been at the World Cup.

“They have been practising on different surfaces, slower and turning sort of surfaces. So that hopefully helps us for this Test series.”

READ MORE: Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?

Before travelling to India, New Zealand ended its 15-year wait to win a series in Bangladesh, beating the home side 2-0 in the three-match one-day international series.

The Kiwis have not, however, won a Test in Bangladesh since a three-wicket win in Chittagong in 2008.

The next three Tests between the two nations, including both matches in a 2013 series, ended in a draw.

The visitors, which played with just one spinner back in 2013, named a spin-heavy squad for the upcoming series.

This time, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel join Ish Sodhi along with two spin all-rounders, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Ronchi believed spinners from both camps would play a big role.

“The quality of spin and pace in both sides is going to be really high,” he said.

READ MORE: India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates

Bangladesh will miss regular captain and experienced spinner Shakib Al Hasan for the series, while pacers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain will be out due to injury.

Veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal and opener Liton Das are also not available for the series due to injury and a family break respectively.

“It’s challenging to lose that much of experience from any team, especially for Bangladesh,” said coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

He said the absences did, however, offer a chance to test other players.

“I think it’s exciting, and it’s an opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their name,” he said.

The second Test of the series will be held in Dhaka from December 6-10.

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Luke Ronchi /

Bangladesh /

Liton Das /

Tamim Iqbal /

Shakib Al Hasan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: Ishan, Ruturaj drive India after Jaiswal hits half-century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
  4. Sumit Antil wants to prepare for 2024 Paris Paralympics in Sonipat and not abroad
    PTI
  5. Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: Ishan, Ruturaj drive India after Jaiswal hits half-century
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby’s century in vain as Mumbai beats Kerala by eight wickets
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: Ishan, Ruturaj drive India after Jaiswal hits half-century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
  4. Sumit Antil wants to prepare for 2024 Paris Paralympics in Sonipat and not abroad
    PTI
  5. Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment