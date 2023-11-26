New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests

New Zealand coach Luke Ronchi said Sunday that his side’s Cricket World Cup experience in India would help end their barren run in Bangladesh, as they prepare to face the hosts for a two-Test series.

New Zealand has largely played on Asian soil this year, with series in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in various formats, before they played the World Cup in India over October and November.

The Kiwis put up a credible show at the tournament, losing to hosts India in the semifinal.

“It’s definitely going to help us,” Ronchi told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s match at Sylhet.

“I think if we’d come straight from green wickets in New Zealand to the Bangladesh wickets, it’s a big change,” he added.

“But for the majority of our group here, they have been in India. They’ve been at the World Cup.

“They have been practising on different surfaces, slower and turning sort of surfaces. So that hopefully helps us for this Test series.”

Before travelling to India, New Zealand ended its 15-year wait to win a series in Bangladesh, beating the home side 2-0 in the three-match one-day international series.

The Kiwis have not, however, won a Test in Bangladesh since a three-wicket win in Chittagong in 2008.

The next three Tests between the two nations, including both matches in a 2013 series, ended in a draw.

The visitors, which played with just one spinner back in 2013, named a spin-heavy squad for the upcoming series.

This time, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel join Ish Sodhi along with two spin all-rounders, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Ronchi believed spinners from both camps would play a big role.

“The quality of spin and pace in both sides is going to be really high,” he said.

Bangladesh will miss regular captain and experienced spinner Shakib Al Hasan for the series, while pacers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain will be out due to injury.

Veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal and opener Liton Das are also not available for the series due to injury and a family break respectively.

“It’s challenging to lose that much of experience from any team, especially for Bangladesh,” said coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

He said the absences did, however, offer a chance to test other players.

“I think it’s exciting, and it’s an opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their name,” he said.

The second Test of the series will be held in Dhaka from December 6-10.