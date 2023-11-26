The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced their respective lists of retained at released players ahead of the auction on December 19, on Sunday.

A total of 174 players were retained by the teams while 81 players were released. Kolkata Knight Riders released the most number of players while three teams, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, retained maximum players for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

After the retention day, here is how the purse looks for each team before the auction next month: