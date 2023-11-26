MagazineBuy Print

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: IND to bat; AUS wins toss, opts to bowl first

India vs Australia Live Score: Follow India vs Australia live cricket score updates, scorecard and highlights from the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Updated : Nov 26, 2023 19:09 IST

Team Sportstar
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
  • November 26, 2023 19:06
    IND 10/0 in 1 Over

    Pure class from Ruturaj as the opener opened his account with a sublime punch through the covers and that should ease some nerves after he got run out in the opening match without troubling the scorers. Yashasvi too, is also off the mark, as India is off to a sedate start. 

  • November 26, 2023 19:00
    Time for action!

    Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out in the middle and it will be Marcus Stoinis who will operate with the new ball. Here we go!

  • November 26, 2023 18:50
    Suryakumar Yadav at Toss

    “We were also looking to chase looking at the amount of dew that was there last night. It’ll be a new challenge for us, to go out there and put a score and then defend it. The last game gave us a lot of confidence, the boys were great, we will carry the same momentum. Captaincy is a new challenge and responsibility, I’m enjoying it. We’re going in with the same team.”

  • November 26, 2023 18:36
    Australia Playing XI

    Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

  • November 26, 2023 18:36
    India Playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

  • November 26, 2023 18:33
    Toss Update

    Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first; India to bat

  • November 26, 2023 18:12
    Pitch Report

    Murali Karthik and Matthew Hayden reckon that there will be dew after 7:30 PM and that the team winning the toss first should be looking to chase.

  • November 26, 2023 17:51
    Live Streaming Info

    The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema. The match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

  • November 26, 2023 17:39
    IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction

    India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction

    IND vs AUS: Here is the predicted playing XI and dream11 fantasy team ahead of the second T20I between India and Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • November 26, 2023 17:32
    India vs Australia Dream11

    Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

    Batters: Yasasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Rinku SIngh

    All-rounders: Axar Patel

    Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott

    Team composition - IND 6:5 AUS | Credits Left: 12.5

  • November 26, 2023 17:25
    Australia Squad

    Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

  • November 26, 2023 17:06
    India Squad

    Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

  • November 26, 2023 17:05
    IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Preview

    IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India eyes improved bowling performance after batters impress in series opener

    India, leading the five-match series 1-0, will look to press on the advantage when it takes on Australia in the second T20 International match here at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

  • November 26, 2023 16:59
    Hello Thiruvananthapuram!

    Right then, it’s time for the dice to roll once again as India and Australia will square off for the second time in the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium. From the East coast of Visakhapatnam, both team have travelled 1500-odd kilometres to dish out in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest. 

India vs Australia /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Matthew Wade

