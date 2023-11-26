- November 26, 2023 19:06IND 10/0 in 1 Over
Pure class from Ruturaj as the opener opened his account with a sublime punch through the covers and that should ease some nerves after he got run out in the opening match without troubling the scorers. Yashasvi too, is also off the mark, as India is off to a sedate start.
- November 26, 2023 19:00Time for action!
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out in the middle and it will be Marcus Stoinis who will operate with the new ball. Here we go!
- November 26, 2023 18:50Suryakumar Yadav at Toss
“We were also looking to chase looking at the amount of dew that was there last night. It’ll be a new challenge for us, to go out there and put a score and then defend it. The last game gave us a lot of confidence, the boys were great, we will carry the same momentum. Captaincy is a new challenge and responsibility, I’m enjoying it. We’re going in with the same team.”
- November 26, 2023 18:36Australia Playing XI
Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
- November 26, 2023 18:36India Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
- November 26, 2023 18:33Toss Update
Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first; India to bat
- November 26, 2023 18:12Pitch Report
Murali Karthik and Matthew Hayden reckon that there will be dew after 7:30 PM and that the team winning the toss first should be looking to chase.
- November 26, 2023 17:51Live Streaming Info
The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema. The match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.
- November 26, 2023 17:39IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction
- November 26, 2023 17:32India vs Australia Dream11
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis
Batters: Yasasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Rinku SIngh
All-rounders: Axar Patel
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott
Team composition - IND 6:5 AUS | Credits Left: 12.5
- November 26, 2023 17:25Australia Squad
Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
- November 26, 2023 17:06India Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
- November 26, 2023 17:05IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Preview
- November 26, 2023 16:59Hello Thiruvananthapuram!
Right then, it’s time for the dice to roll once again as India and Australia will square off for the second time in the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium. From the East coast of Visakhapatnam, both team have travelled 1500-odd kilometres to dish out in what is expected to be a cracker of a contest.
