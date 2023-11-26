Suryakumar Yadav at Toss

“We were also looking to chase looking at the amount of dew that was there last night. It’ll be a new challenge for us, to go out there and put a score and then defend it. The last game gave us a lot of confidence, the boys were great, we will carry the same momentum. Captaincy is a new challenge and responsibility, I’m enjoying it. We’re going in with the same team.”