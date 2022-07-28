Cricket

Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40 against Scotland.

PTI
Edinburgh 28 July, 2022 11:32 IST
Edinburgh 28 July, 2022 11:32 IST
Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is, 20 ahead of the India skipper.

Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is, 20 ahead of the India skipper. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40 against Scotland.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals, during the first game against Scotland here.

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40 against Scotland.

Guptill’s opening partner Fun Allen also scored a stroke-filled maiden century (101 off 56 balls) in the shortest format, as the Black Caps posted 225/5 batting first.

Also Read
IND vs WI: India beats West Indies to complete 3-0 ODI whitewash

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 157/8 with Ish Sodhi claiming 4/28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2/23.

During the course of his innings, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had become the highest run-scorer in T20Is (3,379) earlier this year.

Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is, 20 ahead of the India skipper.

Apart from Rohit, Guptill is closely followed by former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland’s ODI skipper Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is fifth in the list with 2,855 runs.

In 2021, Kohli became the first batter to breach the 3000-run mark when he achieved the rare feat during the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, surpassing another New Zealand great and former captain, Brendon McCullum, who was, in fact, the first to cross the 2000-run mark.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us