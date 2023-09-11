MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023: Neesham makes the cut in New Zealand’s squad; Southee, Williamson return

Kane Williamson will captain the New Zealand team, though he is still recovering from the serious knee injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League in April.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 07:26 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/Getty Images

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham, who played a key role in the thrilling final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, has been included in New Zealand’s 15-man squad for this year’s tournament in India.

Neesham was chosen to bat for New Zealand in the Super Over which was required to decide the winner of the last World Cup final against England at Lord’s. The teams still were tied after the Super Over and England took the world title on a countback of boundaries.

Neesham and fast bowler Trent Boult, who also played in that match, both were included Monday in the New Zealand squad despite not being on list of centrally contracted players.

READ MORE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rain douses India’s top-order fire, play to resume on reserve day

Kane Williamson will captain the New Zealand team, though he is still recovering from the serious knee injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League in April. It is not yet known when Williamson will be fit to play.

Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee have been selected for their fourth World Cups. Spin bowling allrounder Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Will Young will be playing at a 50-overs World Cup for the first time.

Boult, Matt Henry and vice-captain Tom Latham will be playing at their third World Cups.

“From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it’s always a very exciting time,” head coach Gary Stead said. “There have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players.

“The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament.”

New Zealand will play Pakistan in a warm-up match at Hyderabad on Sept. 29 ahead of the tournament start on Oct. 5.

New Zealand squad
Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

