IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?

India’s game against Pakistan In the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was called off due to inclement weather.

With the addition of a reserve day for the fixture, the game will resume from the exact stage where it stopped on Sunday. India was 147 for the loss of two wickets in the 25th over.

The original match day could have been extended by 90 minutes in order for a result. After the first rain break, the ground was almost ready with the umpires just waiting for one patch of the ground to dry.

However, around 8:30PM, the heavens opened up again and the play had to be called off.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE PLAY IS CALLED OFF ON RESERVE DAY?

The weather forecast is pretty similar on Monday in Colombo, with chances of thunder showers and precipitation ranging between 40-50%.

If the game is called off on Monday as well, the teams will share one point each and the contest will go down as a ‘No Result’.

HOW MANY OVERS WILL BE PLAYED ON RESERVE DAY?

The game will remain a 50-over per side contest when play resumes on Monday.

However, had the game been curtailed and restarted today before the second spell of rains arrived, the reserve day would have seen the game remain a shortened one.