Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests

New Zealand will be playing two Tests in Bangladesh, with the first one starting on November 28.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 10:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neil Wagner in action during New Zealand’s Test match against England. (File Photo)
Neil Wagner in action during New Zealand’s Test match against England. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Neil Wagner in action during New Zealand's Test match against England. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Neil Wagner has been called up to the New Zealand Test squad for the Bangladesh Tests and will replace the injured Matt Henry.



“Henry has been recovering in New Zealand after tearing his right hamstring mid-way through the ICC Cricket World Cup in India,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

“Following further scans and assessments this week, it was deemed the injury had not sufficiently healed to have him ready and available for Test match cricket,” it added.

After overcoming a back injury, Wagner has returned to the Plunket Shield for the Northern Districts.

“It’ll be great to have Neil’s skill and experience on the tour of Bangladesh,” New Zealand selector Sam Wells said.

“His record speaks for itself, and we all know what a great competitor he is. He’s played plenty of cricket in the subcontinent, and I know he’s really excited by the challenge ahead,” he added.

