NZ vs IND: Rain washes out third ODI, India loses series 0-1

India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, India was all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring.

In reply, New Zealand was comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up.

With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.

New Zealand had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.