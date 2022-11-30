Cricket

NZ vs IND: Rain washes out third ODI, India loses series 0-1

New Zealand had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.

Christchurch 30 November, 2022 15:10 IST
Ground staff lay covers over the wicket as rain stops play during the one-day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, New Zealand, on November 30, 2022. 

Ground staff lay covers over the wicket as rain stops play during the one-day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, New Zealand, on November 30, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, India was all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring.

In reply, New Zealand was comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up.

With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.

Brief scores
India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Adam Milne 3/57, Daryl Mitchell 3/25).
New Zealand: 104 for 1 in 18 overs (Finn Allen 57; Umran Malik 1/31).

