MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zimbabwe routs USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifier

Host Zimbabwe made its highest one-day total with a mammoth 408-6 off 50 overs and then bowled out the USA for just 104 to seal a fourth straight win in Group A.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 19:13 IST , Harare - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams in action.
Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Sean Williams hit 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe crushed the United States by 304 runs Monday at the Cricket World Cup qualifiers, the second biggest winning margin in terms of runs in ODI history.

Host Zimbabwe made its highest one-day total with a mammoth 408-6 off 50 overs and then bowled out the USA for just 104 to seal a fourth straight win in Group A.

READ MORE | Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes

It narrowly missed breaking the record for the biggest margin of victory in a one-day international, set at the start of the year when India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Wicketkeeper Joylord Gumbie struck a steady 78 at the top of the order but Williams played the starring role as Zimbabwe stepped on the accelerator once the stand-in captain arrived at the crease.

Williams hit 21 fours and five sixes before he was caught in the deep in the penultimate over, with Sikandar Raza scoring 48 off 27 balls and Ryan Burl hammering 47 off just 16 deliveries.

Only three USA batters reached double figures as Richard Ngarava and Raza both took two wickets while three run outs compounded a dismal performance from the Americans.

Related stories

Related Topics

ODI World Cup /

Zimbabwe /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands aims to turn ‘dream a reality’ after 2019 runners-up finish
    Reuters
  2. Zimbabwe routs USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  3. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  5. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Zimbabwe routs USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  2. Zimbabwe records second-biggest ODI win, beats USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Reuters
  4. Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC’s World Cricket Committee
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands aims to turn ‘dream a reality’ after 2019 runners-up finish
    Reuters
  2. Zimbabwe routs USA by 304 runs in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  3. Injured Williamson not giving up on playing 2023 World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  5. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment