Afghanistan will face Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International series, starting on Tuesday, August 22. This will be the first ODI bilateral series against the two nations.
The two sides last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan just managed to scramble over the line with a three-wicket win. Pakistan and Afghanistan has also met in the Asia Cup twice (2014 and 2018).
The series will serve as a opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka later this month and the ODI World Cup in India in October.
Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers and other stats in ODIs between Pakistan and Afghanistan:
AFG VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
AFG VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AFG VS PAK ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Asghar Afghan (AFG)
|3
|149
|49.66
|81.86
|67
|Imam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|2
|116
|58.00
|74.83
|80
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|2
|111
|55.50
|76.55
|66
MOST WICKETS IN AFG VS PAK ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ
|Average
|BBI
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|2
|6
|4.25
|14.16
|4/47
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|2
|6
|3.35
|11.16
|5/36
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
|2
|4
|3.35
|16.75
|2/33
Latest on Sportstar
- Sift Kaur Samra wins Olympic quota with fifth place finish in 50m rifle 3 positions
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Luis Rubiales apologises for kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso
- Indian sports news wrap, August 21
- AFG vs PAK head-to-head in ODI: Afghanistan vs Pakistan most runs, wickets, overall stats
- Greenwood on Man United exit: The best decision is to continue my career away from Old Trafford
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE