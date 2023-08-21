AFG vs PAK head-to-head in ODI: Afghanistan vs Pakistan most runs, wickets, overall stats

Afghanistan will face Pakistan in a three-match One-Day International series, starting on Tuesday, August 22. This will be the first ODI bilateral series against the two nations.

The two sides last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan just managed to scramble over the line with a three-wicket win. Pakistan and Afghanistan has also met in the Asia Cup twice (2014 and 2018).

The series will serve as a opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka later this month and the ODI World Cup in India in October.

Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers and other stats in ODIs between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

AFG VS PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 4 Afghanistan won: 0 Pakistan won: 4 Last result: Pakistan won by three wickets (Leeds; 2019)

AFG VS PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS AFG (highest score) vs PAK: 257/6 (50) - AFG lost by 3 wkts. (Abu Dhabi; 2018) AFG (lowest score) vs PAK: 176 (47.2) - AFG lost by 72 runs (Fatullah; 2014) PAK (highest score) vs AFG: 258/7 (49.3) - PAK won by 3 wkts. (Abu Dhabi; 2018) PAK (lowest score) vs AFG: 248/8 (50) - PAK won by 72 runs (Fatullah; 2014) AFG (highest individual score) vs PAK: Hashmatullah Shahidi 97* (118) AFG (best bowling) vs PAK: Rashid Khan 3/46 (10) PAK (highest individual score) vs AFG: Umar Akmal 102* (89) PAK (best bowling) vs AFG: Shahid Afridi 5/36 (10)

MOST RUNS IN AFG VS PAK ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Asghar Afghan (AFG) 3 149 49.66 81.86 67 Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) 2 116 58.00 74.83 80 Babar Azam (PAK) 2 111 55.50 76.55 66

MOST WICKETS IN AFG VS PAK ODIS